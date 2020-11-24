Saraki chairs PDP reconciliation committee

The opposite party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as the Chairman of its national reconciliation committee.
The party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan made this known via his Twitter account on Monday night.
The six-member committee includes a former Gombe State governor, Hassan Dankwambo; former House minority leader, Mulikat Akande; former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke; serving senator and former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema and former Ebonyi senator, Pius Anyim.
Read also: North Central will determine the future of Nigeria —Saraki
Mr Ologbodiyan “@OfficialPDPNig Names @bukolasaraki as Chairman, National Reconciliation Committee.
Members are @HEDankwambo: @IbrahimShema: @SenatorAnyim: @mulikatadeola: @LiyelImoke.”
@OfficialPDPNig Names @bukolasaraki as Chairman, National Reconciliation Committee.
Members are @HEDankwambo: @IbrahimShema: @SenatorAnyim: @mulikatadeola: @LiyelImoke
— Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) November 23, 2020
The newly constituted National Reconciliation Committee is expected to settle the crises rocking the party’s chapters in Nasarawa, Ekiti, Cross River and other states.
- LATEST TECH NEWS: Venture for Africa opens application for 2nd cohort. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, November 24, 2020 - November 24, 2020
- Gbajabiamila traces insecurity situation in Nigeria to 2003 govt policy on LG elections - November 24, 2020
- Finally, Trump admits defeat to Biden, agrees to transition of govt - November 24, 2020