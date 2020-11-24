Saraki chairs PDP reconciliation committee

The opposite party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as the Chairman of its national reconciliation committee.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan made this known via his Twitter account on Monday night.

The six-member committee includes a former Gombe State governor, Hassan Dankwambo; former House minority leader, Mulikat Akande; former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke; serving senator and former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema and former Ebonyi senator, Pius Anyim.

Read also: North Central will determine the future of Nigeria —Saraki

Mr Ologbodiyan “@OfficialPDPNig Names @bukolasaraki as Chairman, National Reconciliation Committee.

Members are @HEDankwambo: @IbrahimShema: @SenatorAnyim: @mulikatadeola: @LiyelImoke.”

The newly constituted National Reconciliation Committee is expected to settle the crises rocking the party’s chapters in Nasarawa, Ekiti, Cross River and other states.

Join the conversation

Opinions