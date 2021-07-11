Politics
Saraki charges youths to ensure active participation in politics as 2023 approaches
With preparations for the 2023 elections already afoot, a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has implored the youth to be more involved in the political process for the future of the country.
Saraki made this call on Saturday at the 10th anniversary of the Liyel Imoke Foundation, Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF) as well as 11th Career Day Conference of the foundation.
The former Kwara State Governor also implored the youth to change the narrative of leadership across the country by entrenching the needed shift across the board.
Saraki said: “One of the important things is to build people with character. Character to be able to know what you stand for. Having an ambition is not a bad thing, because it is the ambition that will drive you to become a leader.
Read also: Witness reveals how Saraki’s cousin converted 13 buses to ambulances in trial for alleged N220m fraud
“The youth must be ready to use their voting strength to make the change. They must not only engage in complaining but be fully involved. Please, be bold, be focused and be audacious”, he added.
In his remarks, the PDP national chairman, Secondus, also advocated the need to give the youth chances at every level of governance and leadership.
He said: “As we see our country drifting today due to poor leadership, we must give way for our youths, who have learnt so much. You can come on stage, because you have been equipped to lead.
“It requires one person, it doesn’t matter where you come from. I can see many of you have what it takes. We need the right leader, not only a leader but a statesman to lead this nation.”
