Saraki counsels Buhari on how to react to #EndSars | Ripples Nigeria

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has advised President Muhammdau Buhari on what to do to ensure that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, stop their habit of harrasing Nigerians.

Saraki who was reacting to the reported killing of a man by SARS operatives in front of Wetland Hotel, Ughelli in Delta State urged the federal government to restructure the unit for better protection of Nigerians.

In a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, Saraki said that the threat posed by SARS to the lives and property of the very citizens they swore to protect was condemnable and unacceptable.

Saraki wrote; “The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening.

“A situation where the officers of @PoliceNG become a threat to the lives and property of the very citizens they swore to protect is condemnable and unacceptable.

“I call on the Federal Government to immediately put a stop to these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safe guarding the lives and property of the Nigerian people,” he added.

