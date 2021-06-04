Saraki counsels North-West govs on how to check insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

News
Saraki counsels North-West govs on how to check insecurity
Minister of State for Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki has called on the governors of the North-West region to sponsor youths at the newly commissioned learning centre of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NIIT) in Kano, as a way of fighting the spate of insecurity in the zone.
The Minister made the call while commissioning the Kano outreach learning centre of the NIIT at Dawakin Kudu LGA on Thursday.
Also, she said skill acquisition opportunities should go beyond providing employment for the youth and empowering them with knowledge, but should also include providing the necessary tools for them after their graduations.
Read also: Buhari overwhelmed by Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, needs help – Saraki
“I wish to call on state governments to support the youth in their respective states to enroll at the centre, and after graduating, to assist them with the facilities needed to set up their businesses.
“This will also provide a means by which insecurity could be reduced in the zone” she stated.
In his remarks, the Director-General, NIIT, Bayero Saliva Farah said the learning centre was brought to Kano because the state occupies the position of the economic hub of Northern Nigeria.
“And since transportation is the catalyst for economic and social development, it is expected that those manning the transport system should be properly trained to effectively meet the mobility needs of the travelling public,” he said.
By Victor Uzoho…
