Saraki cousin’s counsel cross-examines EFCC witness in trial for alleged N220m contract scam | Ripples Nigeria

Ijaya Adedeji, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness in the trial of a former Special Adviser to the Kwara State Governor on Millennium Development Goals, (MDGs), Alhaji Ope Saraki, for alleged N220 million contract scam continued his testimony at the State High Court, Ilorin, on Thursday.

Saraki, who is a cousin of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was arraigned by the EFCC for allegedly procuring a contract to the tune of N220million through a company of interest.

The commission, according to a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the contract involved the purchase of 13 units of ambulances for General/Specialist Hospitals in Kwara State.

It added that the ambulances were allegedly acquired through Chemiroy Nigeria Limited.

The offence is contrary to Section 12 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Act, 2000.

At the last adjournment on February 8, Adedeji while being led in evidence by EFCC counsel, Sesan Ola, tendered five different statements of accounts in relation to the procurement of 13 ambulances and 13KVA Generators for General/Specialist Hospitals.

However, Saraki’s counsel, Sulaiman Abaya, asked the court for a short adjournment to cross-examine the witness, saying he just took brief of the case and needed time to peruse the documents tendered.

The court graciously granted his prayers and adjourned till Thursday.

At the resumed sitting, Adedeji, who is a Business Development Manager in one of the new generation banks, explained how a formal request from the EFCC on the defendant and Chemiroy statements of accounts led to the supply of some documents.

The documents include:

Ope Saraki’s statement of account; Kwara State Government MDGs account; Chemiroy Nigeria Limited, Cogent Integrated Service Nigeria Limited and McDrive Logistics & Institute Limited.

Under cross-examination by the defence counsel, the witness told the court that all the contractors who supplied the 13 ambulances and 13KVA Generators procured in 2012 were paid by the Kwara State government through their bank accounts.

Further hearing in the case has been adjourned till April 24.

