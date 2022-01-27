Saraki declares intent for PDP ticket to contest for presidential seat in 2023

A former Senate President and two time governor of Kwara State, Dr Bukola Saraki has joined the list of politicians who have declared intention to contest for the seat of Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general elections.

He would be among those seeking to clinch the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Details coming…

