Politics
Saraki declares support for direct primaries
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has thrown his weight behind the National Assembly’s adoption of direct primary election, saying it was the best for political parties in the country.
Saraki, who addressed journalists during the ninth memorial prayer organised in honour of his late father, Dr. Olusola Saraki, on Sunday in Ilorin, Kwara State, said politicians should not allow the debate generated by the approval of direct primary by the National Assembly to affect the euphoria of having a new electoral law for the country.
Saraki also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill in the interest of Nigerians.
He said: “Direct primary is best for political parties if properly done. But I am sure Nigerians are not prepared for it because there is still a lot of work to be done.
“But now that the National Assembly has passed it, we should make the best out of the situation rather than allowing the controversy, which is one item, to throw away the other good parts of the bill.
“What is important is for the President to sign it and allow Nigerians to benefit from the other parts.”
