Politics
Saraki demands more leadership positions for women
The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday demanded the inclusion of more women in leadership positions in the country.
In his address at a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zonal and State Women Leaders in Abuja, said women are indispensable for the growth of any country.
He recalled how he gave women important positions during his tenures as Kwara State governor and the President of the Senate.
READ ALSO:
Saraki said: “When I was the Governor of Kwara State, I ensured that at least all the Vice Chairmen of all the Local Government Areas in Kwara State were women. I also ensured that women havd significant representation in my cabinet and across all the ministries, departments and agencies.
“Again, as the President of the Senate, I worked with my colleagues to pass to pass the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill three times to ensure that women had increased participation in governance and access to more economic opportunities.”
