Saraki family seeks out of court settlement over Ile Arugbo demolition

The family of late Senator Olusola Saraki has opted for an out of court settlement over the demolition of a house belonging to the family called ‘Ile Arugbo’ in Ilorin by the Kwara State Government.

The move for an out of court settlement followed an advice by the judge handling the case filed by the family through the Asa Investment Limited, a company belonging to the family

It would be recalled that the state government had demolished the building claiming that the land upon which it was built was acquired illegally by the late patriarch of the family and that it was originally meant for the building of a state secretariat and car park for the Civil Service Clinic.

Asa Investment Limited, in whose name the land was acquired, dragged the state government to court, but has now approached it for an out of court settlement.

In a January 20, 2020 letter to the Attorney General of the state, Salman Jawondo, counsel for Asa Investment, A.A Ibraheem & Co, informed the state government of the family’s readiness for an amicable settlement.

According to the letter, the family’s decision was in line with the advice of the judge hearing the case.

The letter reads in part: “Pursuant to the advice and directive of the court on the above matter, that parties should explore settlement, our client has directed us to notify you of its disposition to explore settlement with a view to resolving the outstanding dispute between the parties in respect of the subject matter in contention.

“Consequently, we hereby request that you should use your good office to, as the Chief Law Officer of the state, make the necessary arrangement as to the time and venue where parties can meet and discuss.”

