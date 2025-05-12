Saraki heads 7-member PDP reconciliation committee

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum on Sunday night named former Senate President Bukola Saraki as the head of a seven-member reconciliation committee.

The Chairman of the Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, announced this while briefing journalists at the end of the forum’s crucial meeting with former governors in Abuja.

He said the committee was mandated to reconcile aggrieved members ahead of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting schedule for May 27 and the forthcoming national convention in August.

Mohammed said: “We are here with all the governors elected under the party, that are still in the party and a substantial number of former PDP governors, with our leaders, the chairman of the party, and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“We discussed some of the issues relating to our party, some existential issues, of course that have been circulating in the media and among us, so that we will be able to navigate smoothly for the NEC scheduled to take place on May 27 and by August, we will have an early convention.

“So many issues and reports have been made, and it is an opportunity to close ranks, and to make sure that at least there are no ill feelings, there are no qualms and there are no misgivings between the leaders of the party.

“Governors of the party have reached out to our colleagues who have been there before, who have more experience.

“Whatever suggestions or opinions they may have, will go a long way in giving an added impetus to the actualisation of our NEC, and our convention that is scheduled to take place on specific days.

“We want to reassure our teaming supporters that the PDP is working, the PDP is united.”

On the recent defection of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and others to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed said the party was working not only to strengthen it structures, but also reclaim its states.

“Well, this is some of the manifestations in a democratic set-up like this that we have, and this is what is forcing us to come together.

“Rather than diminishing and weakening, it is making us stronger, and we will make sure at least those chapters where we have history, where we have structure, are not left alone.

“They will be able to produce governors of the PDP by the grace of God, because we will be providing the level playing field in the next convention that is coming up,” the governor added. Other members of the committee are governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), and Peter Mba (Enugu).

The rest are Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, and former governor of Abia State, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu.

The meeting held at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja was attended by Enugu, Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Osun and Oyo states.

Also at the meeting were the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, among others.

