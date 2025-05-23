Saraki-led PDP reconciliation committee visits Gov Mbah

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, led by a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, visited the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, over the party’s crisis on Friday.

Other members of the committee are former Bayelsa State governors, Seriake Dickson and his Gombe State counterpart, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Saraki, who addressed journalists on the outcome of the meeting, said it was to ensure that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and national convention were rancour free.

He said: “We are members of the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee that was set up recently by the PDP Governor’s Forum.

“Our duty is to work towards ensuring that our upcoming National Executive Council meeting and also likely convention is rancour- free and smooth.

“In line with that, we are here in Enugu State to consult with all the leaders of our party, and Governor Peter Mbah is the leader of the PDP South-East.

“This is the first state we are coming to, because we appreciate the importance of the South-East in PDP family.”

The former State Kwara governor said that South-East had played a key role in the popularity and the strength of PDP.

“In recognition of that, we are here to consult with Mbah and first commend him on the leadership role he has been playing in the party.

“We commend what he is doing in Enugu State, which is a reflection of what happens when you have a PDP government.

“This is to ensure the NEC meeting and national convention are rancor free, smooth, peaceful and lay the foundation for the PDP that we all are wishing for.

“So we have had a very good and useful discussion, and we are going away with some of the suggestions that we have, and hopefully work on that.

“From what we have seen today, there’s nothing insurmountable in the challenge ahead, given the spirit and the commitment of all of us, especially our leaders,” he added.

The South-East zone of PDP had on May 14, threatened to dump the party if the region was denied the National Secretary position.

