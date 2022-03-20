Saraki mulls consensus arrangement with Tambuwal, Mohammed ahead of PDP presidential primary

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday declared his support for a consensus arrangement among some aspirants ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary slated for later in the year.

Saraki stated this when he visited the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, in Bauchi.

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, was also on the trip to Bauchi.

The trio are eyeing the PDP presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

The ex-Senate President, who addressed journalists at the end of the visit, said they found it necessary as PDP stakeholders to meet, brainstorm and see how things could best work out among them.

He said: “In doing so, we met and discussed that for 2023 ahead of us, the unity and stability of the country and the growth of the country is more important than individual ambitions.

“We also met to strive for the need for us to work together. We believe that the three of us are working together harmoniously, committed and with a lot of energy, there will be great hope for this country going ahead.

“We appreciate that the three of us have shown aspiration to lead this country, but we also come to realise that we are all capable, competent and fit to lead this country.

“At the end of the day, it is only one person that will lead this country in 2023; and we also resolved that we are going to work closely to ensure that we come out with a way that consensus arrangement would come among the three of us on how to go forward into leading this country.”

The former Kwara State governor, however, urged all the PDP supporters to remain focussed and united in order to lift the party to greater heights.

Saraki revealed that the trio would also meet with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and brief him on their discussions.

