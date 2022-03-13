Saraki praises Senate for rejecting Buhari’s request for amendment of Electoral Act

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday commended the Senate for rejecting an amendment of Section 84 of the Electoral Act.

Saraki stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, “Sunday Politics.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had about two weeks ago asked the lawmakers to take another look at Section 84 of the Electoral Act.

The section required public officials seeking elective offices to resign their appointments at least three months before the election.

﻿However, in Wednesday’s plenary, the Senate rejected the President’s request for amendment of the section after it was put to vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

In the interview, Saraki said the lawmakers’ rejection of the amendment was good for the country’s democracy.

He said: “I must commend the Senate for doing the right thing which is to make laws for the betterment of the nation and our democracy.

“If a political appointee has a burning desire to contest, he must be ready to resign because being in the office confers an undue advantage. Why must he sit in the office and do that? The Senate did the right thing in the interest of the party and the unanimity was across party lines.

“Even the critics applauded the move and the Reps will do the same thing.

“If political appointees want to participate, they must resign from their position; we have to look at the bigger picture in order to create a level playing field for all and sundry.

“Such appointees use their position of influence to sabotage the process which discourages youth who aim to venture into governance.”

