Saraki profers solutions to constant kidnapping, banditry | Ripples Nigeria

Former senate president, Bukola Saraki has stated that Nigeria should learn from countries that successfully tackled kidnapping.

Saraki made this disclosure on Friday, during a webinar organised by The African Political Institute (TAPI) and Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative.

The former Senate President asked the country to adopt the measures employed by some nations in addressing the crime.

“It bears stating that kidnapping is not uncommon global phenomenon. Other countries, in the course of their respective histories, experienced similar problems,” he said.

“Nigeria can and should definitely learn from such nations as have successfully combated this form of insecurity.

“There is no need to reinvent the wheel in this regard. This is why my first contribution to today’s discussion is to ask the question.

“Why can’t Nigeria reach out to this countries, which had experienced the same problem, and they have successfully managed it, so that we can learn for what they did or stop doing to solve or reduce a problem?

“I remember in the 70s and 80s, Pakistan, for example, used to experiences large number of cases of kidnapping, we can learn from the experience and how they dealt with this problem,” Saraki said.

The former senate president also advised youths who are skilled in information technology to use it in combating the crime.

“It would be interesting if some of our experts, particularly our youth, who are participating in this discussion, especially the IT gurus, to tell us why in today’s world, the problem is not tackled,” he said.

