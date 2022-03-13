Saraki rejects NNPC’s claim on 70m litres daily fuel consumption, blames crisis on racketeering

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has linked the ongoing fuel scarcity to racketeering by influential persons.

Saraki, who stated this in Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, also faulted the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NPPC) Limited claim on the 70 million litres daily fuel consumption in the country.

The Group Managing Director of the Oando denies Mele Kyari’s claim, as NNPC moves to sanction adulterated fuel importersNNPC, Mele Kyari, had in June last year told journalists that the country consumed 103 million litres per day in May 2021 and between 60 million and 70 million litres daily the following month.

However, the ex-Senate President insisted that nationwide daily consumption of fuel cannot be more that 30 million to 40 million litres.

He said: “We cannot be consuming more than 30 million to 40 million litres and it is obvious there is racketeering in the oil sector. Some people are benefitting and there is no way we are consuming 70 million litres. We are in a problem because a few people are benefiting but the politicians are fixated on the 2023 elections.

“We must look at what Nigerians are going through and change the way subsidy is being managed; not subsidise other countries.

“The Federal Government is not being fair to the masses and the smuggling of fuel must stop while the true situation of things must be uncovered. It is not about the individual but the federal government must be held accountable. We must subsidise the actual consumption in the country.”

