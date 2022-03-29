Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed form Unity Team ahead of 2023

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the trio of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, have come together to form what they call a Unity Team, so as to pick a consensus candidate amongst themselves.

The three who have individually declared their intentions to run for president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced the formation of the Unity Team on Monday, when they visited the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, as part of the consultations with him over their presidential ambitions.

While addressing Gov. Ortom on behalf of the team, Saraki disclosed that they decided to form the Unity Team to enable them reach a consensus among themselves in the days ahead.

“I am here today with my two brothers, the governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency, Aminu Tambuwal and of course, the governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Bala Mohammed.

“We are here today as part of our ongoing consultation; the three of us have shown indication to aspire for presidency under our great party but the three of us can’t win at the same time.

“We, on our own about couple of weeks ago, felt that in the interest of our party as well as in the interest of our great country, that we should be able to come together and find a consensus among us.

“Our interest is very little compared to our country’s at this time when it is in its very defining moment. I believe only our party can rescue this country from where it is today and those of us who are aspiring are committed to ensure that we find somebody who will unite us whom we will all support.

“That’s a better way to unite the party and reduce the rancour in the process.

To do that, we must also carry along key stakeholders of the party, leaders in the party like you and that’s why we are here today.

“Three of us alone cannot win and deliver; it is all of us and that’s why we feel that at this very stage of our deliberation, leaders like you must be part of it.

“All of us are eminently qualified to lead this country; it’s about us ensuring that we put the country first and that is why we are here.”

Responding, Ortom described the trio as eminently qualified to be the president of Nigeria.

“I am delighted to host all of you today. These two leaders, Saraki and Tambuwal, Nigerians can testify that during their time at the National Assembly, that they did very well and delivered on their mandate, so I’m not surprised today they are coming out for presidency.

“My brother, Mohammed, who we were colleagues together in the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, he is also eminently qualified and I’m very happy,” the governor said.

