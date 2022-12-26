Saraki threatens to sue Kwara Gov, Abdulrasaq, over statement alleging UBEC funds were stolen

The former Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied preventing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the spending of funds meant for Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) in the state.

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, had during the weekend claimed a sum of N1.5 billion UBEC funds was allegedly diverted by previous administration in the state.

Senator Bukola Saraki was the Governor of the state from 2003 to 2011 and was succeeded by former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed whose reign lasted till 2015.

Governor Abdulrasaq during the launch of the Campaign Council Secretariat of Kwara Central Senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Mallam Saliu Mustapha, in Ilorin, said UBEC failed to investigate the funds out of fear for the former Senate President.

“But for their boss being the Senate President at the time, most of these characters would have been in jail for the UBEC money they stole”, the governor claimed

“For seven years, the state was blacklisted by the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, over alleged fraudulent diversion of its funds meant for Kwara schools by the previous administration under PDP”, he added.

Saraki, who reacted to the claim in a statement through his media aide, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, in Ilorin on Monday, described the governor’s claim as blatant lie.

The former Senate President gave the governor a seven-day ultimatum to either retract the claim or face legal action.

The statement read: “I have ignored all his lies all this while as I believe he was resorting to that cheap escape measure to mask his failure in governance.

“Now, I will have to take strong measures by challenging him in court since he will not desist from fabricating lies against me.

“I have told my lawyers to write him to retract the statement or be ready to prove it in court.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

