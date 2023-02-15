Saraki urges calm as Nigerians protest naira, fuel scarcity

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday urged Nigerians protesting the naira and fuel scarcity to remain calm.

People of Kwara State on Wednesday took to the streets to protest the effects of the redesign of the naira notes on the citizens.

There were also reports of violent protests in most parts of the country, especially in Benin City, Edo State, where three people were confirmed dead.

Saraki, who reacted to the development in a statement posted on his social media handle, urged Nigerians to shun violent demonstrations capable of undermining public peace.

The former Senate President, however, charged Nigerians to vote against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates at all levels over the needless crisis.

He wrote: “I hereby appeal to the good people of Kwara State who went on protest earlier today over the continuing scarcity of petrol and the new currency notes to please maintain peace and remain calm. One can understand how these two negative developments have created untold hardship for our people. It is indeed a difficult time.

“However, while calling on the Kwara State Government to immediately introduce measures that will alleviate the suffering of the people, I want to urge our people that instead of embarking on any violent protest, they should express their grievances during the coming elections by voting against all the candidates of the party that has brought the needless crisis. Our people have endured a lot of hardship from this government.

“Governance is about solving problems confronting the people. Where the government has failed in that regard, the people should reject such a party and its candidates at the polls. And this should be done peacefully.”

