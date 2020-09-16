Saraki wants US, UK to extend visa ban to electoral, security, judicial officers

The immediate past president of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, like many other Nigerians, has commended the United Kingdom (UK) on the visa restrictions and asset ban threats against electoral saboteurs.

He said the measures should not only be placed on politicians alone, but should also be extended to electoral, security and judicial officers who undermine Nigeria’s democracy by their actions during and after elections.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, made the threats on Tuesday, saying that the UK government would take the action against individuals who perpetrate violence during the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The threats came about 24 hours after the United States also imposed a visa ban on alleged electoral offenders in the last governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states.

The US added that it also sanctioned some individuals for their actions in the run-up to the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Responding to the statement in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki, on Wednesday Saraki wrote:

“I join millions of Nigerians across political parties to commend @UKinNigeria and other international partners for responding swiftly to protect Nigeria’s democracy with visa restrictions and asset ban for electoral saboteurs.

“I appeal to @EUinNigeria and others to follow suit. This is necessary to send the right and strong signal that those who undermine democracy in Nigeria are enemies of the rest of the democratic world.

“The @USinNigeria and @UKinNigeria sanctions should go beyond politicians and include electoral officers, security officials and judicial officers who undermine our democracy by their actions during and after elections.”

