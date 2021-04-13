Saraki’s 2023 campaign posters flood Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

With the 2023 presidential election still two years away, the campaign posters of the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki appeared in strategic locations in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

The few places where the posters with the inscription “Reset Nigeria 2023: Vote Abubakar Bukola Saraki as President,” were displayed include the Federal Secretariat and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat building.

However, the ex-Senate President’s media aide, Yusuf Olaniyonu, has distanced his principal from the posters.

“We do not know anything about the posters,” he simply said.

Saraki, who lost in his bid to return to the Senate in 2019, is the Chairman of PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.

