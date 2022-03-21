Saraki’s man blasts APC for bad governance, failed promises

The Chairman of Bukola Saraki for President Advocacy Team, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, on Monday slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for plaguing Nigeria into immeasurable problems in the last seven years.

Hagher, who addressed the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi, said APC had not fulfilled its promises to Nigerians since it came into power in 2015.

He said: “For seven years now, the APC has been playing the blame game, blaming the PDP for its inability to deliver, failure to fulfil all the campaign promises to Nigerians. The party also denied that it promised to fix Nigeria within the first 100 days in office.

“In 2015 when the APC won the presidential election, they were not prepared for it. As soon as they won, they started to deny that they didn’t say this and that, the President did not promise to do 100 things in 100 days. In the end, they denied everything.

“For the past seven years, we have been living in a government of total deceit. APC has ruined Nigeria, nobody is happy today and the worst thing about the matter is that when the citizens are not happy and they want to complain, the APC government will turn around to blame them and make them the victims to become the ones to be blamed for everything.

“For seven years now down the line, they are still busy blaming the PDP and yet, they can never equal what the PDP has done in the country for the good of Nigerians. Today, Nigeria is in the doctrine of necessity, it is that doctrine of necessity moments that made Nigerians in 1999 state that they were ready to go anywhere to get a presidential candidate who was going to unite the country, that was why the PDP went to the prison and brought out President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

