‘SARS operative admitted he killed my guest,’ Hotel manager tells Osun panel

A hotel manager, Afeez Adio, told the Osun State judicial panel of inquiry that an operative of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) confirmed that he killed one of the guests at the hotel after attempts to arrest the deceased for an alleged armed robbery failed.

The guest, Ismaila Rasheed, was killed by the SARS operative in August this year.

Adio, who is the manager of Ile Labo Guest House in Iwo, Osun State, said the police officer claimed that he was a cutlass in the deceased’s bag.

He, however, dismissed the policeman’s claim as a lie.

He told the panel that the deceased checked into the hotel with a bag containing money.

The manager said: “One of the SARS officers called me that they had shot dead one of the thieves that invaded the Guest House. But when I got to the room, I found Ismaila Rasheed in a pool of blood and I told them he is my guest and not a thief.

“When they wanted to carry his corpse out of the hotel, I noticed that the bag he brought into the hotel the night before had been tampered with suggesting that its content was removed. The police said he brought a cutlass into the hotel to rob but I vehemently opposed it and insisted that he did not lodge into the hotel with a cutlass.

“We were taken to the state police command headquarters in Osogbo with the owner, a lady, and myself over the issue. We met the two officers, Odua and Aare and the Assistant Commissioner of Police. The ACP asked the two officers who shot the guest and Odua admitted that he killed him.”

