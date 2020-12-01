‘SARS operatives killed my son in my presence,’ Woman tells NHRC panel

A petitioner, Mrs. Victoria Agori, on Tuesday told the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel how operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) killed her son in her presence in Rivers State.

Agori, who testified before the panel in Abuja, asked the team to recommend the prosecution of SARS operatives that killed her son, Daniel Agori.

She also demanded the release of the deceased’s body for burial.

She said: “One Justine Adaka gave the order for the SARS operatives to kill my son and my son was killed right in my presence.

“Daniel Agori did not make any statement before they killed him like a chicken.

“These policemen are bad people. They called me the mother of a kidnapper and cultist but my son was neither a kidnapper nor a cultist.

“He was a footballer and hairstylist. He was to travel to Spain.”

When asked by counsel for the Nigeria Police Force, James Idachaba, if the panel was the only place she had taken her case to, Agori said no.

She, however, pointed out that the Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) and some human rights activists had been helpful on the matter.

The petitioner told the panel that she had been threatened repeatedly over the matter by unknown people, saying the development forced her to leave Port Harcourt.

Earlier, the counsel to the petitioner, Mr. Abiodun Olutekunbi, told the panel that the petitioner and her two sons, late Daniel and David were arrested by SARS operatives at Aluu in Ikwerre, Rivers State, on May 10, 2019.

“During a brief chat between SP. Justine Adaka and DSP. Yusuf Bello when they got to the police station, the policemen ordered that Daniel should be killed immediately,” the counsel added.

He said the SARS operatives detached the deceased from a joint handcuff and blindfolded with a shirt and shot to death at close range.

Olutekunbi told the panel that the deceased’s mother was also assaulted by the policemen.

He said: “We want the panel to order the prosecution of SP. Justine Adaka, DSP. Yusuf Bello and Musa before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We also seek the order of the panel for the immediate release of Daniel Agori’s corpse for proper burial.

“We also urged the panel to order the payment of N1billion compensation to the family.”

The panel’s Chairman, Justice Suleiman Galadama, adjourned the matter till January 26 next year for continuation of hearing.

