SA’s DigsConnect closes $200k grant to scale venture. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. SA’s DigsConnect closes $200k grant to scale venture
DigsConnect, a South African student housing marketplace, has announced closing a US$200,000 grant to help it scale up its venture.
The fund comes from Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, and is expected to help university students from low-income backgrounds secure safe and affordable accommodation.
DigsConnect was launched in 2018 as a platform permitting landlords, estate agents and property managers to post their property listings.
This technology helped students access a pool of vacancies as they search and filter through these listings to find accommodation that suits their needs, as well as find other students to live with.
Following the raiser, the startup partners with its investors to roll out an initiative called #1000digs, a specialised programme to assist NSFAS and bursary-funded students in South Africa.
Speaking on the development, Dr Thashlin Govender, programme director for the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, noted that its organisation is dedicated to improving the lives of children living in urban poverty across the world.
Tech Trivia: What does vfx technology means in filmmaking industry?
A. Video frame exchange
B. Visual effects
C. Voice effects
D. Verbal exchange
Answer: See end of post
2. Tunisia’s logistics startup Lamma secures funding from Orange Ventures
Lamma, a Tunisian last mile delivery startup Lamma has secured an undisclosed investment from Orange Ventures.
The raiser, according to the logistics startup, will be invested into fueling its international expansion.
Lamma was founded in 2020 by Hamza Guesmi and Koussi Aymen.
The raiser comes on the heels of a product launch milestone where Lamma introduced its q-commerce – “quick commerce” – app to the public.
Commenting on the development, Yassir El Ismaili El Idrissi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Lamma, noted that the team counts on the support from Orange to scale its product and project.
He said: “We look forward to the support of Orange Ventures at this stage of the development of our project.
“We wish with this investment to continue our acceleration by concentrating all our efforts to provide the best distribution and to quickly conquer other Tunisian cities, before expanding internationally in early 2022, beginning with Morocco.”
Tech Trivia Answer: Visual effects
V stands for visual while fx stands for effects. It is the process by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live action shot in filmmaking and video production.
The integration of live action footage and other live action footage or CG elements to create realistic imagery is called VFX.
