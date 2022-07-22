SA’s healthtech startup, Augmental Technologies, expands into US. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. SA’s healthtech startup, Augmental Technologies, expands into US

A South Africa-founded healthtech startup, Augmental Technologies, has launched an app to support neurodivergent kids in the US.

In a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday, chief executive and co-founder of Augmental Technologies, Herman Lintvelt said the app was launched to support parents with their child’s attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the expansion is part of the plans to use the undisclosed investment from New York-based StartUp Health raised earlier this year.

Ripples Nigeria understands that ADHD and autism can look a lot similar, however, children with either condition can have problems focusing.

The healthtech startup was co-founded by Herman Lintvelt and Michael van der Linde in 2018.

Van der Linde said that the launch is born out of engaging parents, teachers, healthcare providers, and other experts to support parents and medical personnel in their Joubert with the kid patient.

“We wanted to see their families thrive. We were overwhelmed with the stories we heard, and the need expressed by parents to get better support; to be more empowered to have a positive impact on their children’s health journeys,” She added.

2. French fintech Company, Bizao, secures $8m to boost operation in Africa

France-based Bizao fintech start-up, Bizao has announced securing $8 million in series A funding led by key investors including AfricInvest, Adelie, and Seedstars Africa Ventures.

Aurélien Delort-Duval, Founder and CEO of Bizao confirmed the latest funding in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Aurélien Duval-Delort and Natasha DIMBAN co-founded the Paris-based startup in 2019.

Bizao, according to local sources, is an African-focused fintech company that helps companies accept all local payment methods across Africa.

“Thanks to this close collaboration with industry players, we have multiplied the transaction volumes processed by our platform by almost 20 over the past 12 months,” Aurélien said while commenting on the new fund.

He further noted that the fund is set to accelerate its geographical footprint across the continent and invest in the design of new lines of products and services.

3. Amazon to buy primary care provider, One Medical

Global American multinational technology company, Amazon, is set to acquire a primary care provider, One Medical.

Neil Lindsay, SVP of Amazon Health Services, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

One Medical is a members-only technology platform that claims to offer an array of concierge medical services.

Tom X Lee founded One Medical in 2007, headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The terms of the deal have not yet been made public however local sources have it that it will be paying $18/share for the company, working out to an enterprise value of $3.9 billion.

Lindsay while commenting on the acquisition plans said: “We love inventing to make what should be easy easier and we want to be one of the companies that helps dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years.”

Ripples Nigeria understands that the acquisition is part of the e-commerce and cloud services platform to pivot into Medtech after making several inroads into the field under its own steam, including launching an online pharmacy and building an on-demand healthcare services platform.

By Kayode Hamsat

