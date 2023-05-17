SA’s Port443 secures funding for expansion. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. SA’s Port443 secures funding for expansion

South Africa’s cybersecurity startup, Port443, has secured an undisclosed amount of funding to help it expand its reach further into Africa and the Middle East.

Named for the standard IP network port for HTTPS traffic, Port443 is a software development house that specialises in security automations and integrations.

Through its custom platforms and OneView dashboards, Port443 gives management and technical teams at-a-glance views of the status of their security estate, to help them actively manage vulnerabilities and respond to breaches.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup was founded by ML Conradie and Tony Walt in August 2021.

Port443’s customers include well-known businesses in the ISP, manufacturing and retail industries across the Middle East and Africa.

“The funding will be used to expand Port443’s reach further into the Middle East and Africa region by adding key software development personnel, and supporting our marketing, sales and product enhancements for early adopters of next generation automations in cybersecurity,” said Conradie.

2. Germany’s Wefox closes additional $55m equity

Berlin-based insurtech Wefox has closed an additional $55 million in equity funding in an extension of its Series D round alongside a new $55 million credit facility.

The round, according to the startup, was backed from banking heavyweights JP Morgan and Barclays.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the extension followed on from Wefox’s $400 million Series D round held in July last year and saw participation from existing and new investors including Squarepoint.

The company raised the funding at an unchanged valuation of $4.5 billion.

“The second close of our Series D round ensures we continue focusing on building an international business with a strong path to profitability,” says Julian Teicke, CEO and co-founder of Wefox.

“We have already taken important measures to fortify our business for the future and early Q1 financial performance shows that we are in good shape to navigate the challenges ahead and continue our international growth in a sustainable way.”

