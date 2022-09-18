News
Satanic agents attempted to sabotage Buhari’s visit to Imo— Uzodimma
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said on Sunday some individuals attempted to sabotage President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state last week.
President Buhari visited Imo State last Tuesday and commissioned some projects initiated by the state government.
The president’s visit coincided with the sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East.
The governor stated this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Oguwike Nwachukwu, in Owerri.
The statement read: “Governor Hope Uzodimma has thanked the people of Imo State for coming out en masse to honour and receive President Muhammadu Buhari who was on a one-day official visit to the State on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, to commission signature projects executed by his administration.
READ ALSO: Imo residents sit at home as Buhari visits state (Photos)
“Governor Uzodimma expressed his gratitude and that of the government on Sunday while addressing the congregation at the end of Church Service at the Government House Chapel Owerri.
“He lauded Imo people for their show of commitment and the efforts they made to identify with the epoch-making ceremony despite attempts by those he described as ‘agents of Satan to sabotage the visit.’
“The governor said he is not in doubt that the prayers of Imo people are working, noting that ‘by the Grace of God Imo State has been restored to peace and order.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...