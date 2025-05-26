Saudi Arabia deports Gumi, bars him from performing Hajj

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deported controversial Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and barred from participating in this year’s Hajj despite possessing a valid visa for the religious rites.

The Kaduna-based scholar who confirmed the development in a post he shared on his Facebook page on Monday, said he was deported due to his views on world politics.

He wrote: “Due to some reasons related to my views on world politics, the authorities in Saudi Arabia do not want me to be present at Hajj even though they have granted me a visa.”

The cleric also stated that though he was cleared for the Hajj by the Nigerian authorities, he was denied entry into Medina which is the starting point for the pilgrimage.

Gumi was a part of a delegation of Islamic scholars under the sponsorship of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) mandated to offer religious services during the Hajj season.

According to reports, Gumi and the team arrived in Medina on Saturday night aboard an Umza Air flight alongside fellow clerics, but Saudi immigration officials singled him out and stopped him at the airport.

They, thereafter, refused him entry into the kingdom.

“I am grateful to the authorities in Nigeria who have pledged to engage with the Saudi authorities on this matter,” the cleric, who had since returned to Nigeria, added.

