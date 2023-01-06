Saudi Arabia donates relief materials to16,000 terror victims in Borno

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Relief Centre (KSrelief), has donated relief materials to about 16,000 households affected by terrorism and insurgency in Borno State.

The donation which was the third batch to victims of terror attacks in the state, was handed over to officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

While receiving the materials on Thursday at the Muna Kumburi IDPs camp, the Director General of NEMA, Ahmed Habib, said similar support was being extended to terror victims in Yobe and Zamfara States as well.

“The centre had donated baskets of relief materials to each of the 16,000 households in Borno for two cycles of 8,000 households each in different camps, in December 2022,” Habib, who was represented by the Acting Director of Planning, NEMA, Fatima Kassim, said.

“Each household is expected to have 59.8 kilogrammes basket of food made up of 25kg of rice, 25kg of beans, 4kg of Masavita flour, 2kg of tomato paste, 1kg of salt and 0.8kg of bouillon cubes and groundnut oil,” he added.

The DG assured that NEMA would effectively handle the distribution, in collaboration with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, to ensure that it reached the beneficiaries.

“Our partnership with KSrelief dates back to 2018. Between 2018 and 2021, the Centre donated relief items (food baskets) to some IDPs in Borno, Yobe and Zamfara states”.

