Saudi Arabia halts certain visas for 14 nations, including Nigeria, ahead of Hajj

In a move to streamline the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage and prevent overcrowding, Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary suspension of specific visa categories for citizens of 14 countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, India, and Pakistan.

Reports indicate that Saudi authorities will cease issuing Umrah, family visit, and business visas for citizens of these listed countries starting in April 2025. This suspension is expected to remain in place until the conclusion of the Hajj season in June.

Officials have clarified that “the suspension does not affect pilgrims properly registered for the Hajj.” This means that Nigerians and other eligible individuals intending to perform the religious rites in Makkah and Madinah through official Hajj channels will still be permitted entry into the Kingdom.

The restrictions are primarily aimed at curbing the rising number of unauthorized individuals who utilize Umrah or visit visas to participate in the Hajj without proper registration. This practice often leads to severe overcrowding and logistical challenges.

The visa suspension is a direct response to concerns regarding illegal overstays and unregulated pilgrim movement, particularly following the tragic events of the 2024 Hajj, which saw thousands of lives lost due to overcrowding and extreme heat.

“From April 13, visit visa issuance for affected countries will be halted as part of the initiative,” according to reports. This measure ensures that “only those with approved Hajj registrations through designated authorities will be granted access during the pilgrimage period.”

