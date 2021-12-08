Saudi Arabia suspends flights from Nigeria over new COVID-19 variant

Saudi Arabia has become the latest country to ban flights from Nigeria following the detection of six cases of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, in the West African nation.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed the flight suspension in a circular to all airlines operating in the Kingdom.

Unconfirmed reports also said the Middle East nation was also contemplating the repatriation of Nigerians in the Kingdom over the new variant of concern.

An official at the Aminu Kano International Airport also confirmed the cancellation of the lesser Hajj over the development.

He said: “Yes, it is true because a circular was issued that all Lesser Hajj flights should be cancelled and there will be no more flights from Nigeria until further notice.

“I think they are following suit the decision of other countries like the United Kingdom to prevent importation of the virus into the kingdom.”

