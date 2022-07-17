Saudi Arabian charity organisation to establish Islamic university in Zamfara

A charity organisation based in Saudi Arabia, Atta’arif Fil-Islam Charity Organisation, has concluded plans to establish a Qur’anic and Islamic University in Zamfara State.

The development was contained in a statement on Sunday issued by a Special Assistant to Governor Bello Matawalle, Nasiru Biyabiki, which stated that Matawalle had already given approval of a massive expanse of land for the Jeddah-based organisation to start work on the university.

The statement said agreement was reached during a dinner in Jeddah on Saturday between the founder of the charity and Imam of Masjidur-Rahma, Jeddah, Shekh-Khalid Alhammudy, and the Governor who was represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya.

“The charity organization has been working in collaboration with other sister organizations and government authorities to provide training institutions and other essential services across African countries.

Read also:Northern group backs Zamfara Gov, Matawalle, on call for self-defence

“These are some of the social protection initiatives that support under-developed nations to meet their expectations,” part of the statement said while quoting Alhammudy.

“The Islamic scholar pledged to continue to pray for Zamfara and Nigeria for sustainable peace, religious and socio-economic prosperity.

“In his response, His Excellency Gov. Bello Matawalle thanked the organisation for the gesture and pledged Zamfara state’s commitment to the actualisation of the university.

“It is part of our guiding principles to welcome any development, especially those with direct impact on our dear state and country in general.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now