Saudi sentences 5 to death over Khashoggi’s murder

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor has sentenced to death, five people who masterminded the last October brutal killing of Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

The five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years.

However, Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, was investigated on the matter and had been released by the court.

Khashoggi, who was living in the United States, had gone to his country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, 2018, to collect documents for his planned wedding when he was killed and his body dismembered.

READ ALSO: Saudi officials murdered Khashoggi, UN rappotuer says

Turkish media reports suggested his remains, which had not been found, were dissolved in acid.

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, said he “bears all the responsibility” for the murder of the journalist by Saudi operatives “because it happened under my watch.”

Mohammed Bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, has not spoken publicly about the killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The CIA and some Western governments claimed the kingdom ruler ordered the killing, but Saudi officials had insisted that he played no role in the heinous act.

Join the conversation

Opinions