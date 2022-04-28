Saudi’s Mkhdoom secures $1m seed funding to improve service

A Saudi-based logistics provider, Mkhdoom, has secured a four million Saudi Riyals (estimated at $1M) seed funding to scale its last mile offering.

The round, according to the startup, was led by Aljabr Company and angel investors.

Founded in 2019, the logistics service provider received its license from Saudi’s Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) in 2020.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the startup currently serves over 1500 e-commerce platforms with last-mile delivery services.

Speaking on the future of the company, the management noted that it hopes to use the new investment to expand within the Saudi Arabia.

In addition, however, the startup also seeks to develop the platform while improving the user experience of folks using logistics services to run their e-commerce ventures.

