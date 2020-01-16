International Latest

Scandal-hit Isabel dos Santos eyes Angolan presidency

January 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ms. Isabel Dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of ex-President, José Eduardo dos Santos, has signaled her intention to become the next president of oil-rich Angola despite a huge financial scandal hanging over her head.

Ms. Dos Santos, 46, who is one of the world’s richest women, with Forbes magazine estimating her fortune to be worth $2.2billion, making her the richest woman in Africa, refused to rule out running for the presidency.

Ms. Dos Santos said she had a strong sense of patriotism and duty to her country.

“To lead is to serve, so I will do whatever my life takes me,” she said.

READ ALSO: Iran arrests 16 Malaysian crew members smuggling fuel

The BBC reports that the ex-president daughter’s comments come after a court in Angola ordered the seizure of her assets in a move seen as an anti-corruption drive by the country’s current regime.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!