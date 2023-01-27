Business
Scarcity of new Naira notes hits CBN’s cash swap with banks, First Bank reject PoS agents’ request
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s cash swap programme with the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) has suffered a setback due to scarcity of the new Naira notes.
The CBN had announced its intention to partner with some commercial banks, Super Agents, Mobile Money Operators and Point of Sale (PoS) merchants to increase circulation of the new Naira notes.
The apex bank said the PoS operators would receive the new banknotes from their designated commercial banks in exchange for the old naira notes from residents in areas outside Lagos and Abuja.
According to CBN, five out of 11 commercial banks operating in Nigeria were selected to provide the redesigned naira notes to PoS operators for the cash swap programme.
These are – United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings, and Access Bank Plc.
However, Ripples Nigeria gathered that three of the selected banks in one of the approved states, Ogun, do not have new banknotes for pick up by PoS operators even after they were informed that the CBN selected their banks for the cash swap programme.
When our correspondent visited three of the selected banks located along Ajuwon-Akute road, Ogun State, on Friday, Zenith Bank and Access Bank workers said they have no new currencies to partake in the CBN cash swap programme.
READ ALSO: Banks meet Reps committee, counter CBN on new Naira notes
They asked those interested in withdrawing the new banknotes to use the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).
However, the customers discovered that the ATMs were not loaded with cash after several attempts.
Zenith Bank refused entry to customers seeking new naira notes, stating that only persons that want to deposit old naira banknotes and other banking services are allowed into the bank.
However, UBA said the new Naira notes were available.
But the PoS operators granted accesses are merchants whose names had been submitted by the CBN.
The bank’s ATM was also dispensing the new banknotes.
Also, the First Bank operating in the same axis turned back several PoS operators, informing them that there are no new naira notes on ground.
One of the agents said she tried to go collect new naira notes, but they offered old notes.
In a chat with Ripples Nigeria, the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, said: “The banks have the number of agents they are working with.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...