Scared terrorists May attack Abuja, IPOB agitates for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

In light of the security threats in Abuja, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has demanded the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, their leader.

IPOB made the call, in response to the shutdown of government schools in Abuja as a result of a planned terrorist strike.

The Department of State Services (DSS) is holding Kanu, and the separatist organization issued a statement, on Thursday, through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, urging that nothing should happen to him.

The statement reads partly: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the sudden closure of all the Government public schools operating in Abuja because of the threats from terrorists groomed by Fulani people to take over Abuja and entire Nigeria; IPOB therefore demand immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeon in Abuja by Nigeria government and her compromised DSS.

“We are reminding Nigeria and her security agencies that the world, through the UN Right group, has mandated the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the appropriate compensation paid to him without delay because he committed no crime against Nigeria and her sovereignty. The UN Group warned that if anything untoward happens to him it will be disastrous to Nigeria, and IPOB is ready to carry this order to the letter.”

The IPOB further revealed its indifference to the plight of the Nigerian Government while revealing that Kanu is innocent of charges leveled against him, as corroborated by the United Nations.

“We are advising the Fulani terrorists government of Nigeria to urgently release Mazi Nnamdi KANU unconditionally before their planned jihad in Abuja. We are monitoring them and the shenanigans they are playing with their terrorist collaborators to take over the government. IPOB is neither bothered nor interested in the plan of the terrorists to overrun the Nigerian government which we have rejected; our concern is the safety of our leader. We therefore, demand that the Nigerian government must release the leader of IPOB now because he committed no crime as enunciated by the UN Right group.

“As Nigeria is closing schools, businesses, and other activities because of Fulani terrorists’ threat to attack Abuja, it clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live. Hence our unequivocal demand for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Powerful noted.

