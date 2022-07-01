Sceptics will gnash their teeth when Obi becomes president in 2023 – Okupe

A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has taken a swipe at those doubting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s chances in the 2023 presidential election.

Many Nigerians have expressed doubt about the ex-Anambra governor’s chances of winning the election due to a number of factors including a lack of solid structure by the LP and uncertainty over the proposed alliance with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and other smaller parties.

However, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday, Okupe declared that Obi would silence the sceptics next year.

The former presidential aide was picked as the LP vice-presidential candidate albeit in a placeholder capacity on June 17.

He said: “Many who deride and mock us that we have no structure will weep and gnash their teeth when Obi is elected president in 2023.

“These folks underestimate the power of a youthful population who have resolved irrevocably to take their country back and also the network of the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliates.

“Labour party is the fastest growing political party in Nigeria. A nationwide survey shows the influx of about 100,000 new members daily. Not counting those who just become OBidient on their own, waiting to vote Peter Obi as President in 2023. Nigerians join the winning team, and become OBIdient today!”

