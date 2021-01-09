Schalke bag first win in 31 league games, avoid ‘worst Bundesliga club’ record

FC Schalke 04 secured their first league win of the German Bundesliga season in style on Saturday as they thrashed Hoffenheim 4-0.

The club had gone 30 league games without a win, 14 of which are this season’s fixtures. A loss to Hoffenheim could have handed the team an unwanted record.

With the win, Schalke avoided equalling a league record long held by Tasmania Berlin.

It was 19-year-old American Matthew Hoppe who scored the first three goals of his senior career as he bagged a remarkable hat-trick in the encounter.

Midfielder Amine Harit, who set up all of Hoppe’s goals, scored the fourth goal to seal the rout.

Schalke had had a trying start to the season, and have sacked two managers since, with the fourth manager currently in charge after another had served only as caretaker.

They had not won a league game since 17 January 2020 – 358 days ago, but bounced back with an impressive performance at home this weekend.

Tasmania Berlin continue to keep the record for the longest run without a win in Germany’s top flight.

They had a stretch of 31 matches without a win in the 1965-66 season, which was their only season in the division, having been asked to compete after Hertha Berlin, who had the rightful place, were banned from the competition and a club in Berlin had to be included.

Schalke have now moved off from bottom of the table and are now four points from safety.

