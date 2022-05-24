School feeding: Nigerian govt to spend N999m daily on 10m pupils

The Federal Government will spend N999 million daily to feed 10 million pupils in the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) across the country.

The NHGSFP’s Team Lead, Aishatu Digil, stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting on disbursement modalities for the review cost of feeding in the programme held on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, got President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to spend N100 per person daily on the feeding in the programme.

Digil added that 9,990, 862 pupils from primary one to three would now be fed with N100 daily for 20 days in a month, bringing the total amount to N999,086,200 million per day.

She said: “Prior to this, we were spending N70 per child. This was since 2016 but the President has approved the review of the money to N100 per child.

“We have all stakeholders like the World Food Programme, National Bureau of Statistics, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Ministries of Agriculture, Education and others to deliberate on the modalities of disbursements.

READ ALSO: 9m pupils have benefited from school feeding programme in Nigeria – Minister

“We are here basically to look at how best we can realise the benefits of the programme based on the new approved cost to improve the standard and quality of the meal and menu for the children.

“The breakdown of the N100 is as follows; N70 for the cost of all food items except egg, N14 for cost of egg to be implemented through the state structures in partnership with Poultry Association of Nigeria.

“We plan to have ‘Egg Wednesday’, where each child in the programme will get one egg each every Wednesday.

“N10 stipends for cooks, N5 and N6 for micronutrient fortification, payable to cooks and one naira for quality assurance, payable to supervisors, which is optional.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now