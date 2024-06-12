Tech
Scientists develop humanoid robot with emotion recognition technology
Chinese scientists have developed a real-time emotion recognition system that combines a variety of facial expressions to accurately portray human emotions.
The gadget that resembles a wearable mask was created by researchers at the Ulsan National Institute of Science & gadget (UNIST). It’s the first technique of its kind, they say.
“We have developed a skin-integrated face interface (PSiFI) system that can be customized for individuals,” said Professor Jiyun Kim, who led the development, in an official press release.
According to the press release, both verbal and nonverbal indications can be recorded by the sensor at the same time. A data processing circuit for wireless data transit is part of the system, allowing for real-time emotion recognition.
This technology accurately and instantly detects human emotions using machine learning algorithms. Machine learning enables technology to identify emotions even from people wearing masks.
“The system has also been successfully applied in a digital concierge application within a virtual reality (VR) environment,” the press release mentioned.
