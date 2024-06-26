Tech
Scientists develop robot that addresses cognitive impairment
A group of scientists have developed a robot that helps people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and enhances their executive functioning and memory.
The new robot named CARMEN (Cognitively Assistive Robot for Motivation and Neurorehabilitation) was created by researchers at the University of California San Diego in collaboration with clinicians and individuals with MCI.
Through interactive exercises and games, CARMEN focuses on teaching compensatory cognitive methods to improve memory and executive function.
Prof. Laurel Riek, who participated in the project, stressed the team’s dedication to developing workable solutions that meet the needs of people with motor cortex injuries.
The robot was intended to be used autonomously by its intended users without continual monitoring.
Practical issues like accessibility and dependability are addressed by its plug-and-play design and low maintenance needs, especially in settings with spotty internet access.
When CARMEN was first implemented in households, it asked participants to perform a variety of cognitive tasks to enhance day-to-day functioning.
These tasks included creating routine locations for necessary objects and efficiently managing calendars.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...