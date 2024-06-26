Scientists develop robot that addresses cognitive impairment

A group of scientists have developed a robot that helps people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and enhances their executive functioning and memory.

The new robot named CARMEN (Cognitively Assistive Robot for Motivation and Neurorehabilitation) was created by researchers at the University of California San Diego in collaboration with clinicians and individuals with MCI.

Through interactive exercises and games, CARMEN focuses on teaching compensatory cognitive methods to improve memory and executive function.

Prof. Laurel Riek, who participated in the project, stressed the team’s dedication to developing workable solutions that meet the needs of people with motor cortex injuries.

The robot was intended to be used autonomously by its intended users without continual monitoring.

Practical issues like accessibility and dependability are addressed by its plug-and-play design and low maintenance needs, especially in settings with spotty internet access.

When CARMEN was first implemented in households, it asked participants to perform a variety of cognitive tasks to enhance day-to-day functioning.

These tasks included creating routine locations for necessary objects and efficiently managing calendars.

