Business
SCOA, MTN Nigeria, Oando, Nigerian Breweries make Ripples stocks-to-watch list
SCOA, MTN Nigeria, Oando and Nigerian Breweries made the list of stocks to watch this week, for various reasons that includes market capital and operational activities.
Their company activities are expected to have positive or negative impact on shareholders’ investment during this week’s trading.
Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.
Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.
SCOA
SCOA Nigeria has been trading losses at the capital market in the past two weeks, as the company’s shareholders dump stocks to protect their investment.
SCOA’s investors have been heading for the door, and this earned SCOA a spot in the top five losers in two weeks. Last week’s sell off caused the company’s market value to crash by 9.72 percent.
Investors seem to think the company’s stock will hit a negative, hence, the bearish run experienced by SCOA at the Nigerian bourse, and shareholders are coming to the exchange floor with the same low confidence this week.
MTN Nigeria
The telecommunications company has renewed its license to operate in Nigeria, a move that assures shareholders that MTN Nigeria sees a longterm revenue potential in the country.
MTN paid N71.91 billion to operate for another ten years. This is expected to boost shareholders confidence going forward and increase the value of investors’ investment.
Oando
Two weeks ago, Oando topped the losers table after shareholders investment depreciated by 15.21 percent, however, it exited the losers chart to head last week’s top gainers.
It recovered more than half of what it lost at the capital market two weeks ago, as investors bought in despite the bearish run that preceded last week – this makes Oando one of the stock to watch this week.
Nigerian Breweries
Investors of the alcoholic company lost N71.97 billion in four weeks as shareholders of Nigerian Breweries have been selling off their shares.
The capital market sees a negative future for Nigerian Breweries, reason why the company is experiencing bearish run that has seen its market value crash significantly.
As investors go into this week’s capital market, Nigerian Breweries stock is one to watch out for this week.
