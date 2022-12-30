Scores displaced as explosion razes houses in Rivers (PHOTOS)

No fewer than 200 persons have been reportedly displaced following an explosion after a fire outbreak in Elekahia, Rivers State.

Elekahia is a highly populated neighborhood in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the outbreak started in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the fire, which was caused by a kerosene explosion, destroyed goods and properties.

Many of the affected residents were away when the unfortunate incident happened.

An official of the Federal Fire Service, John Nnemeka, who spoke to journalists, said they were unable to access the houses even though they got there on time.

“We arrived at the place early but were unable to access the scene because of the nature of the houses.”

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been released by the concerned authorities in the area.



