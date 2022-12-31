Metro
Scores displaced as fire razes hostel in Sokoto varsity (VIDEO)
Scores of students have been displaced as fire razed DV hostel in Usman Danfodio Univerisity, Sokoto, in the early hours of Saturday.
Ripples Nigeria, in a phone conversation with a student of the Univerisity, Zainab Abiodun, learnt the source of the fire remains unknown.
However, the student confirmed the outbreak destroyed properties.
SEE VIDEO:
READ ALSO:Bandits reportedly kill seven, abduct 5 in Sokoto communities
She noted that same hostel was gutted by fire two years ago.
“The fire started around 8:30 today. The affected hostel was close to my hostel and was affected by fire two years ago”, Abiodun said.
“No casualties have been ascertained at the moment. However, a lot of properties have been destroyed. The campus is in disarray.
“We don’t know whether the outbreak was caused by gas or electric cook. The univerisity authorities have been alerted and we expect quick action soon”, she added.
By Ambali Abdulkabeer
