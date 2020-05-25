Scores escape death as building collapses in Lagos

Scores of residents of House No 6 Olonode Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, were lucky to escape death on Monday when the building partly collapsed during a heavy downpour in the early hours of the day.

According to reports, the incident occurred at about 9.45 am in the morning.

While confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said all the occupants have been evacuated and directed to relocate to safe accommodation.

Oke-Osayintolu further disclosed that sequel to the collapse, the building had shown signs of distress due to lack of maintenance on the part of the owner.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that an old storey building was severely distressed with the reinforcement having corroded resulting in visible cracks on the walls and pillars likely due to a lack of maintenance.

“Further investigations revealed that all the slabs of the building are weak and as a result, part of the building has collapsed.

“Fortunately, there is no loss of life nor injury sustained at the scene. LASEMA responders and Lagos Building Control Agency, LABCA officials and other emergency responders are currently at the scene of incident to salvage the situation.

“Meanwhile, all the occupants have been immediately evacuated and the entire building cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident. Rescue operation ongoing.”

