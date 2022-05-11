Scores feared dead as terrorists bomb military base in Taraba

An unspecified number of persons are feared dead as a powerful explosion rocked a military base in Jalingo, Taraba State on Tuesday night.

The bomb, according to the State Police Command which confirmed the incident, was thrown into the base by a passerby suspected to be a terrorist at about 9pm.

According to the state police spokesman, ASP Usman Abdullahi, a passerby threw the bomb into the base from an adjourning street.

“Preliminary reports have it that the explosive device was thrown into the military base along the House of Assembly-Sabon Gari road by a passerby suspected to be a terrorist through the fence

“The number of casualties could not be immediately ascertained but the Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Shokoya, has despatched a crack squad of anti-bomb expert to the military and we would come out with a comprehensive statement later,” the police image maker said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

