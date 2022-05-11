Connect with us

Metro

Scores feared dead as terrorists bomb military base in Taraba

Published

13 mins ago

on

Scores feared dead as terrorists bomb military base in Taraba

An unspecified number of persons are feared dead as a powerful explosion rocked a military base in Jalingo, Taraba State on Tuesday night.

The bomb, according to the State Police Command which confirmed the incident, was thrown into the base by a passerby suspected to be a terrorist at about 9pm.

According to the state police spokesman, ASP Usman Abdullahi, a passerby threw the bomb into the base from an adjourning street.

Read also: Taraba govt orders compulsory ‘stop and search’ in state following multiple explosions

“Preliminary reports have it that the explosive device was thrown into the military base along the House of Assembly-Sabon Gari road by a passerby suspected to be a terrorist through the fence

“The number of casualties could not be immediately ascertained but the Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Shokoya, has despatched a crack squad of anti-bomb expert to the military and we would come out with a comprehensive statement later,” the police image maker said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 + 13 =

Investigations

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations4 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations5 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...