Scores feared dead, missing in Italian city landslide

Scores of people have been reported dead and others missing after heavy rains caused a “serious” landslide on the Italian island of Ischia.

A wave of debris, according to Matteo Piantedosi, the Intalian Minister of Interior, swept down the hill in the small town of Casamicciola Terme in the early hours of Saturday.

Piantedosi said the situation was evolving but was “very serious” and complicated, leading to a number of people missing and several others trapped under the mud.

It was gathered that one family with a newborn baby has been rescued and admitted at the hospital.

Officials said poor weather conditions hampered the rescue effort and that the exact picture of people involved in the incident was unclear.

The Department of Civil Protection in a tweet said: “The search for the missing, evacuations and help for people in danger continues. The rescue effort remains complex due to the weather conditions.”

Meanwhile, the country’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said she was following the situation and offered her thoughts to those affected.

