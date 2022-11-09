Scores hospitalized, as thugs attack Atiku’s convoy in Maiduguri

Several persons have been reportedly hospitalized as unknown thugs attacked a convoy of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Wednesday.

Dino Melaye, PDP spokesperson, made this known during a campaign rally in the state.

The former lawmaker noted that no fewer than 100 vehicles were vandalised in the attack.

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempts to disrupt campaigns of the opposition party.

He said: “They deployed their thugs to attack our convoys with stones, sticks, machetes as we left the Shehu’s Palace to come to the Ramat Square, all in an attempt to stop our rally.

“Thugs were deployed in many strategic locations to attack our supporters. But we want to assure them that nobody can stop us”.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now