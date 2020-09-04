Scores of Boko Haram insurgents killed, hideouts destroyed in military airstrikes —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Friday claimed that several Boko Haram terrorists have been killed and their hideouts destroyed in the Kuduru and Kwaimbana forest areas of Kaduna State following airstrikes on their camps by the Nigerian Army.

This was stated in a statement issued in Abuja by Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who said that the onslaught on the camps of the insurgents was carried out by the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike.

He said that the success in neutralising the armed bandits during the airstrikes came on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating that the two locations were being used as staging areas by the bandits.

READ ALSO: DHQ confirms ISWAP attack on Kukawa, says three soldiers, eight terrorists killed

According to him, the Air Component dispatched the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location where the bandits once held sway.

“The attack aircraft took turns in strafing the target area leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits as well as damage to their dwellings.

“At the Kwaimbana Forest where some bandits were seen along with many rustled cattle around some huts and makeshift structures, the NAF jets and helicopter gunships engaged the area in successive passes, taking out some of the bandits,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions